Police investigate shooting that left 5 teens, 3 adults injured in Minneapolis Sunday night

Eight people are injured after a shooting in Minneapolis just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara spoke to reporters near the scene of the shooting around 8 p.m.

Chief O’Hara said that Metro Transit officers first heard gunfire at 5:57 p.m. and called for backup from Minneapolis police.

Officers from both agencies then responded to the intersection of Elliot and Chicago Avenues and found three men with gunshot wounds to their legs in front of a grocery store called Minneapolis Market.

Police say a fourth man then approached officers and revealed a graze gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Later, a 16-year-old boy arrived at a children’s hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to Chief O’Hara.

Three more boys in their late teens then arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. All the teens range in age from 15 to 17 years old.

One of the adults is 18 years old, while the other two are a man and a woman in their 40s.

Law enforcement believes there are two male suspects who fled north after the shooting. They were reportedly wearing hoodies at the time of the incident.

Details on the conditions of the victims have not yet been shared by police.

One home was also struck twice by gunfire, but nobody inside was injured.

Investigators reportedly found at least 41 shell casings from three different calibers of guns.

Chief O’Hara said that the investigation is still in its early stages, but there is nothing to indicate that the shooting was random.