AP News Summary at 9:11 p.m. EDT

Netanyahu says Israel is winding down its Gaza operations. But he warns a Lebanon war could be next

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the current phase of fighting against Hamas in Gaza is winding down. He says that could set the stage for Israel to send more troops to its northern border to confront the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The comments Sunday threatened to further heighten the tensions between Israel and Hezbollah at a time when the two enemies appear to be moving closer to war. Netanyahu also signaled that there is no end in sight for the grinding war in Gaza. The Iranian-backed Hezbollah began striking Israel almost immediately after Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border attack that triggered the Gaza war. The Israeli leader spoke in a lengthy TV interview.

Millions swelter as temperatures soar across the US, while floodwaters inundate the Midwest

Millions of Americans sweated through yet another scorching day, while floodwaters forced evacuations in parts of the Midwest, including a town in Iowa whose own water-level gauge was submerged. One person was killed during flooding in South Dakota, the governor said. From the mid-Atlantic to Maine, across the Great Lakes region, and throughout the West to California, public officials cautioned residents about the dangers of excessive heat and humidity. In Oklahoma, the heat index — what the temperature feels like to the human body — was expected to reach 107 degrees on Sunday. The National Weather Service warned of the potential for rare tornadoes in the Northeast later Sunday.

Here’s a look at Trump’s VP shortlist and why each contender may get picked or fall short

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has narrowed his vice presidential shortlist to a handful of contenders as he prepares to announce his pick in the days before, or perhaps at, next month’s Republican National Convention. He told reporters Saturday that he already has made his decision and that that person will be in attendance Thursday night in Atlanta at the first debate of the general election campaign with Democratic President Joe Biden. Some of the names thought to be on the shortlist are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sens. JD Vance of Ohio, Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Trump Cabinet member Ben Carson and Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida.

New mom who delighted in her daughter is among the dead in Arkansas grocery store shooting

A new mom reveling in her daughter’s development was among four people shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at an Arkansas grocery store. Callie Weems’ mother, Helen Browning, says her daughter died in the shooting Friday in the city of Fordyce. Browning says Weems had a 10-month-old daughter who was a constant source of entertainment and wonder. In all, 15 people were wounded in the attack, including the alleged gunman. It’s at least the third mass shooting at a grocery store in recent years. A gunman in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 people at a store in 2022. That was about a year after a store shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

FBI seeks suspects in 2 New Mexico wildfires that killed 2 people, damaged hundreds of buildings

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Full-time residents of Ruidoso will be allowed to return home Monday as federal authorities seek to prosecute whoever started a pair of New Mexico wildfires that killed two people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of buildings and homes. The FBI says it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible for the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire in southern New Mexico. The fires forced thousands to flee. The FBI also said it is seeking the public’s help in identifying the cause of the fires discovered June 17 near the village of Ruidoso. But their announcement pointedly suggests humans are to blame.

Six climate protesters run onto 18th green and spray powder, delaying finish of PGA Tour event

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Six people protesting climate change came out of the crowd and stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts on the final hole of regulation at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, delaying the finish for about five minutes. The protesters sprayed smoke and powder, leaving white and red stains on the grass before Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia finished their rounds. Some of the protesters wore white T-shirts that said, “NO GOLF ON A DEAD PLANET.” The intruders were tackled by police and taken away. The activist group Extinction Rebellion claimed responsibility for the protest.

More than 15 policemen, several civilians killed by gunmen in Russia’s southern Dagestan region

MOSCOW (AP) — More than 15 policemen and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, have been killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan, its governor says. The gunmen opened fire on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police post in two cities Sunday, according to the authorities. Gov. Sergei Melikov announced the numbers of dead in a video statement early Monday. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee describe the attacks in the predominantly Muslim region with a history of armed militancy as terrorist acts. The governor says six of what he called “bandits” were “liquidated.”Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were declared days of mourning in the region.

An Israel offensive into Lebanon risks an Iranian military response, top US military leader says

ESPARGOS, Cape Verde (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says that an Israeli military offensive into Lebanon will risk an Iranian response in defense of Hezbollah, triggering a broader war that could put U.S. forces in danger. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says Iran “would be more inclined to support Hezbollah.” He says Tehran supports Hamas, but gives greater backing to Hezbollah “particularly if they felt that Hezbollah was being significantly threatened.” Brown spoke to reporters as he traveled to Botswana for a meeting of African defense ministers.

More than 1,300 people died during Hajj, many of them after walking in the scorching heat

CAIRO (AP) — More than 1,300 people died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage as the faithful faced soaring temperatures at Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi health minister said 83% of the fatalities were among unauthorized pilgrims who walked long distances in soaring temperatures. Egyptian officials said more than 660 of the dead were from Egypt. The fatalities included 165 pilgrims from Indonesia, 98 from India and dozens more from Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Malaysia, according to an Associated Press tally. Two U.S. pilgrims were also reported dead. The AP couldn’t confirm the causes, but heat was a likely factor. Daily high temperatures exceeded 46 degrees Celsius, or 117 degrees Fahrenheit, on some days.

With its new pact with North Korea, Russia raises the stakes with the West over Ukraine

Behind the pageantry of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea, a strong signal came through: In the spiraling confrontation with the U.S. and its allies over Ukraine, the Russian leader is willing to challenge Western interests like never before. The pact he signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un envisions mutual military assistance between Moscow and Pyongyang. Putin also said Russia could provide weapons to the isolated country, a move that could destabilize the Korean Peninsula and reverberate far beyond. He described the arms shipments as a response to NATO providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to attack Russia. And he bluntly declared Moscow is prepared to go “to the end” to achieve its goals in Ukraine.

