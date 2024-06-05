AP News Summary at 8:19 p.m. EDT

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and former girlfriend testify at trial about finding his drug paraphernalia

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and a former girlfriend testified in his gun trial about finding his crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia. In other developments Wednesday, jurors saw photos of the president’s son bare-chested in a bubble bath and heard about his visit to a strip club. As the first lady sat in the front row, the courtroom grew quiet when Kathleen Buhle, who was married to Hunter for 20 years, walked in. She testified that she discovered her husband was using drugs when she found a crack pipe in an ashtray on their porch in 2015. The trial is about whether he lied on a gun purchase form in 2018 when he said he wasn’t using drugs.

Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is warning that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets elsewhere in the world in response to NATO allies allowing Ukraine to launch attacks on Russian territory. Putin also reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to use nuclear weapons if it sees a threat to its sovereignty. Putin said the recent actions by the West will further undermine international security and could lead to “very serious problems.” He responded to questions from international journalists — something that has become extremely rare since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, according to a senator and a Western official

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine has used U.S weapons to attack inside Russia in recent days. That’s according to a U.S. senator and a Western official familiar with the matter. The weapons were used under recently approved guidance from President Joe Biden allowing American arms to be used to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, a member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, confirmed the strikes with U.S. weapons, but didn’t say how he was briefed. Ukrainian officials had stepped up calls on the U.S. to allow Kyiv’s forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory.

Appeals court halts Trump’s Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Willis to stay on case

ATLANTA (AP) — An appeals court has halted the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others while it reviews the lower court judge’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case. The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday issued the order, which will prevent Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee from moving forward with pretrial motions while the appeal is pending. While it was already unlikely that the case would go to trial before the November general election, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president, this makes that even more certain.

Toddler killed and mother injured during tornado in Detroit suburb

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit. Livonia city officials said in a post on the city’s website that the quick-developing tornado struck several neighborhoods in the city on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say a massive tree was uprooted, falling onto the family’s house and through the roof, landing on a bed where the woman and her 2-year-old were sleeping.

Climate records keep getting shattered. Here is what you need to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — Month after month, global temperatures are breaking records. Meanwhile, scientists and climate policymakers warn of the growing likelihood that the planet will soon exceed the warming limit set in the landmark Paris 2015 climate talks. With temperatures soaring across the world, it can be hard to know what each broken record means for humans. Here’s a look at what scientists are saying about the impacts of the ongoing warming.

Life as a teen without social media isn’t easy. These families are navigating adolescence offline

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — The damaging consequences of social media are increasingly well documented, so some parents are trying to raise their children with restrictions or blanket bans on social media use. Teenagers themselves are aware that too much social media is bad for them, and some are initiating their own social media “cleanses” because of the toll it takes on mental health and grades. But it is hard to be a teenager today without social media. Teens who don’t use social media say they miss out on a lot of drama, but they also miss information they need for clubs and classes.

Israeli nationalists march in Jerusalem as a far-right minister boasts of Jewish prayer at key site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of ultranationalist Israelis have marched through a sensitive Palestinian area of Jerusalem in an annual procession, chanting racist slogans. Also on Wednesday, the country’s far-right national security minister boasted that Jews had prayed at a key holy site in the city in violation of longstanding agreements. Both stoke regional tensions that are already high because of the war in Gaza. The march has in previous years ignited widespread tensions, as it did three years ago, when it helped set off an 11-day war in Gaza. The annual march commemorates “Jerusalem Day,” which marks Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, in the 1967 Mideast war.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at Stanford University after occupying president’s office

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford University says 13 people have been arrested when law enforcement removed pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a building that houses the university president and provost offices. The school said there was damage inside and outside the building, and an officer was lightly injured. The takeover occurred around sunrise Wednesday. Within about three hours officers had broken into the building and began making arrests. The Stanford Daily, a student newspaper, says one of its reporters is among those taken into custody. More than 3,130 people have been arrested on the campuses of 65 colleges and universities across the U.S.

Pro athletes understand gambling on their games is a non-negotiable no-no. Some learned the hard way

BOSTON (AP) — Professional athletes get told at the start of every season that if they gamble on their games, the consequences are severe. This spring they’ve gotten a more personal reminder, with both the NBA and Major League Baseball banning players for life. Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was permanently banned this week for betting on games he was involved in. The NBA banished Raptors forward Jontay Porter in April. Other players say they should have known better. Marcano was the first active baseball player in a century banned for life for gambling. MLB said he placed hundreds of bets totaling more than $150,000 on baseball in 2022 and 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.