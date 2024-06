AP News Summary at 7:36 a.m. EDT

Biden concedes debate fumbles but declares he will defend democracy. Dems stick by him — for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is working to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with ex-President Donald Trump. He’s not the debater he used to be, Biden conceded at a rally Friday in North Carolina. But he added: “The choice in this election is simple: Donald Trump will destroy our democracy. I will defend it.” Democratic lawmakers are expressing plenty of concern but sticking by him for now. Meanwhile, Trump’s attacks on critics and his policy falsehoods served as a reminder of the daily turbulence of his Republican presidency.

Doug Burgum vetoed anti-LGBTQ measures while governor. Then he started running for president

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — For most of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s two terms in office, he has approached the job like a CEO running a business. Burgum was laser-focused on priorities like strengthening the state’s economy and mostly steered clear of social issues that animated many fellow Republicans. Burgum vetoed a 2021 measure to ban transgender girls from playing on girls’ teams in public schools, for example. But as Burgum prepared a bid for the presidency in 2023, he also signed bills that imposed restrictions on transgender people — including two that were nearly identical to the sports ban he vetoed. Burgum is now on a shortlist to be Donald Trump’s running mate. Critics say his focus shifted as the governor entered the national stage.

Iran to hold runoff election with reformist Pezeshkian and hard-liner Jalili after low-turnout vote

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran will hold a runoff presidential election to replace the late hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi after an initial vote saw the top candidates not secure an outright win in the lowest turnout poll ever held in the Islamic Republic by percentage. The election this coming Friday will pit little-known reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian against the hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili. Mohsen Eslami, an election spokesman, announced the result in a news conference carried by Iranian state television on Saturday. He said of 24.5 million votes cast, Pezeshkian got 10.4 million while Jalili received 9.4 million. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf got 3.3 million. Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi had over 206,000 votes.

Russia presses its offensive in Ukraine and issues new threats as the West tries to blunt the push

Slowly but steadily this summer, Russian troops are forging through Ukraine’s outgunned and undermanned defenses along the front line of the battlefield in a relentless onslaught, prompting the West to push for new weapons and strategies to shore up Kyiv. That, in turn, has brought new political demands by President Vladimir Putin of Ukraine’s leadership and threats of retaliation against the West — either directly or by indirect methods. The moves by the West to blunt the offensive and the potential Kremlin response could lead to a dangerous escalation as the war drags through its third year — one that further raises the peril of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

The Saipan surprise: How delicate talks led to the unlikely end of Julian Assange’s 12-year saga

WASHINGTON (AP) — The abrupt guilty plea by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was the culmination of negotiations that began a year and a half ago and accelerated in recent months. Interviews by The Associated Press and a review of records make clear that the two sides had to resolve competing desires. The Justice Department was determined to get Assange to plead guilty to a felony while Assange was determined to avoid stepping foot in the United States. The compromise they reached allowed Assange to admit guilt in a federal courthouse in Saipan in the Pacific. He is now a free man.

An attacker wounds a police officer guarding Israel’s embassy in Serbia before being shot dead

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — An attacker with a crossbow has wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade. Serbia’s interior ministry said the officer responded by fatally shooting the assailant. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement that the attacker fired a bolt at the officer, hitting him in the neck. He said the officer than “used a weapon in self-defense to shoot the attacker, who died as a result of his injuries.” The policeman was conscious when he was transported to Belgrade’s main emergency hospital, where an operation to remove the bolt from his neck will be performed, the statement added. The identity of the attacker is still being determined.

Dagestani Jews look to rebuild after extremist attacks in the restive region of southern Russia

Jews in the predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan in southern Russia say they are determined to regroup and rebuild following a deadly attack by Islamic militants on Christian and Jewish houses of worship in two cities last weekend. The attacks in the regional capital of Makhachkala and the city of Derbent on Sunday killed 21 people and injured at least 43 others in the restive region in the North Caucasus on the Caspian Sea. Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar said a 110-year-old Derbent synagogue, a center for Jewish life, was destroyed in a fire during the attacks. Among those slain was an Orthodox priest in Derbent, which is Russia’s southernmost city and one of its oldest.

The brutal killing of a Detroit man in 1982 inspires decades of Asian American activism nationwide

In 1982, Chinese American Vincent Chin was beaten to death with a baseball bat by two white Detroiters, who received no jail time. His story inspired a generation of activists who united across ethnic and cultural lines and still holds resonance for Asian Americans today. Law students reenact his trial, and Hollywood has adapted his case into a movie. Vigils were held nationwide last Sunday, on the 42nd anniversary of Chin’s death, to honor his memory. Looking forward, gaps remain in achieving equality for Asian Americans. Advocates stress the need to include Asian American history in education and to banish damaging stereotypes.

Martin Mull, hip comic and actor from ‘Fernwood Tonight’ and ‘Roseanne,’ dies at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian and actor Martin Mull has died. Mull’s daughter says her father died Thursday after a long illness. He was 80 years old. Mull became known for his hip, droll comic stylings in the clubs on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip in the 1970s. He had a small role in the Norman Lear-created TV series “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” and became the star of its spinoff, the satirical talk show “Fernwood Tonight.” In the 1980s he appeared in films including “Mr. Mom” and “Clue,” and in the 1990s was a regular on “Roseanne.” He later had acclaimed guest roles on “Arrested Development” and “Veep,” which got him an Emmy nomination.

Orlando Cepeda, the slugging Hall of Fame first baseman nicknamed `Baby Bull,’ dies at 86

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Orlando Cepeda, the slugging first baseman nicknamed “Baby Bull” who became a Hall of Famer among the early Puerto Ricans to star in the major leagues, has died. He was 86. The San Francisco Giants and his family announced his death Friday night and a moment of silence was held on the scoreboard at Oracle Park midway through a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cepeda had been a regular at Giants home games through the 2017 season until he dealt with some health challenges. He was hospitalized in the Bay Area in February 2018 following a cardiac event.

