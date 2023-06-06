Schulze Lake swimmers asked to report illnesses to MDH, norovirus suspected

Schulze Lake closed after illnesses reported

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said it got more than 60 reports of illness from people swimming in Schulze Lake, with the symptoms and incubation periods consistent with norovirus infection.

However, health officials say they have not yet determined the exact pathogen causing the illnesses.

Anyone who got sick after swimming in Schulze Lake is asked to contact the Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline at 651-201-5655 or email health.foodill@state.mn.us.

The lake closed on Friday while the rest of Lebanon Hills Regional Park remains open.

State health officials also say people should stay home if they feel sick and should not go swimming in any public beaches or pools, especially if they are experiencing vomiting or diarrhea.

MDH Waterborne Disease Supervisor Trisha Robinson said the following in a news release:

“These types of germs can spread quickly and widely if people who are or have recently been ill swim in the same water with others. It’s critical that people stay out of any water until at least 72 hours after symptoms go away so we can stop the spread of the virus. Very small amounts of virus can be left on people’s bottoms, who then go in the water, and people nearby can ingest the virus with small amounts of water as they swim. That’s why we always advise that people who have been ill not go in the water.”

The symptoms of norovirus usually include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or stomach cramps that start 12 to 48 hours after ingestion of the virus.

Anyone who has severe symptoms or is concerned for their health should contact a doctor.

More information about waterborne illness prevention can be found on the Waterborne Illness page on the MDH website.