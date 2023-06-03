Schulze Lake in Eagan closed due to ‘potential viral outbreak’

Dakota County Parks officials have temporarily closed a lake in Eagan over a possible waterborne viral outbreak.

The closure comes after the Minnesota Department of Health flagged the lake as a hazard.

In a news release, the county said Schulze Lake Beach at Lebanon Hills Regional Park will be off-limits, and water activities such as canoeing and paddleboarding will be prohibited. The park’s equipment rental site will be closed at least through June 8.

The rest of the park will be open as normal.

Anyone who believes they might have been exposed to a waterborne illness is encouraged to contact MDH at 651-201-5655 or at health.foodill@state.mn.us.