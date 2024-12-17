Minnesota’s Electoral College Assembly meeting, casting ballots on Tuesday

Minnesota’s Electoral College Assembly will be meeting Tuesday at the Minnesota State Capitol to cast their ballots for President and Vice President.

This is the next step in the election process.

Vice President Kamala Harris won the state last month, and at noon on Tuesday, the ballots from Minnesota’s Electoral College will be cast for her.

Each state’s electoral college votes will be formally counted in Washington, D.C. when Congress meets in the New Year.

While Harris won the state, Donald Trump won the overall election after securing enough votes on Election Day. He will be sworn in on January 20th.