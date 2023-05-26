YMCA looking for lifeguards amid increased water safety concern

nbsp;

The YMCA is looking to train people to become lifeguards this summer.

A spokesperson for the YMCA said there are added water safety concerns this summer as kids may have missed years of swimming experience or swimming lessons due to the pandemic and staffing shortages.

The YMCA of the North is offering lifeguard training for people ages 15 and up. Training is offered in-person and hybrid, according to their website.

The YMCA is the biggest provider of lifeguard training in Minnesota. Participants who complete the training will receive an American Red Cross certificate for lifeguarding, first aid, CPR, and AED, which is valid for two years.

For more information, visit the YMCA of the North’s web page on lifeguard training.

RELATED: DNR offers boating safety tips for Memorial Day weekend, summer