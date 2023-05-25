DNR offers boating safety tips for Memorial Day weekend, summer

With the holiday weekend almost here, law enforcement agencies are reminding Minnesotans to plan ahead and help ensure the memories made this weekend and throughout the summer aren’t tragic ones.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) notes that anglers and paddlers have already been on the water for weeks, but Memorial Day weekend represents the traditional start of recreational boating season.

“Our waterways are the crown jewel of Minnesota’s great outdoors, and the number of people who use them is truly remarkable,” said Lisa Dugan, a recreation safety outreach coordinator for the DNR’s enforcement division. “There’s nothing like memories made on the water, and a little preparation goes a long way toward ensuring they’re positive memories.”

With that in mind, the DNR is urging anyone planning to be on the water to follow some important safety tips: