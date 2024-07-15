Xcel working to restore power to remaining customers experiencing outages

Xcel Energy crews are still working got restore power for over 1,300 customers in the Twin Cities area after storms overnight Saturday into Sunday caused widespread outages.

According to a news release, the outages initially impacted 135,000 customers across the state and in western Wisconsin.

Most of the remaining outages as of Sunday night were in the west metro.

Xcel said that it anticipates that most customers’ power will be restored by Monday night, though some work will continue Tuesday.

