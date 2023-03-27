Xcel Energy to address nuclear plant leaks at public meeting in Monticello Monday night

Xcel Energy is holding its second public meeting Monday night to address the leaks of radioactive water at their Monticello nuclear plant.

Monday night’s meeting is set to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Monticello Community Center.

The first leak happened in mid-November and was just recently made public.

A second leak was reported last Thursday.

Chopper 5 captures the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant from the air on Friday, March 17, 2023. (KSTP)

Xcel Energy has maintained that the public is not at risk, and state agencies say they have found no evidence to suggest otherwise.

Xcel began powering down the plant late last week so they can replace the pipe causing the leaks.

During the first meeting on Friday — the community expressed their disappointment and frustration with how long it took the company to communicate the leaks — and take action to stop them.

The process of replacing the pipe is set to continue early into this week, along with inspections.