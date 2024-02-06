World premiere of ‘Purple Rain’ stage adaptation to be in Minneapolis

Fans of Prince’s legendary movie and album, “Purple Rain,” will get their first chance to see the stage adaptation right here in Minnesota.

Producer Orin Wolf announced Tuesday that the historic State Theater in Minneapolis will host the world premiere of the “Purple Rain” musical.

“Prince talked about adapting PURPLE RAIN for the stage for years. It’s only fitting that we launch this world premiere musical version in the city where it all began, Prince’s hometown, Minneapolis,” L Londell McMillan, Prince’s former manager who is also an attorney and chairman of The NorthStar Group, and Larry Mestel, the founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music, said in a statement. “We’re very excited for the creative team to be inspired by the Minneapolis sound and the unparalleled and unique spirit of the city that Prince inspired.”

Currently, the musical is set to debut in spring 2025.

The announcement comes just a month after it came to light that the play was in the works. Officials say exact production dates and further details will be released in the coming weeks.

The creative team for the show includes a book by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, and direction by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

The show will be based on the original film, which was released in 1984 and marked Prince’s film debut. It tells the story of a musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis music scene amid navigating a difficult home life, a budding romance and a rival band.