Stage adaption of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ film in development

Ashley Halbach KSTP
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. The music icon died of an accidental opioid overdose at his Paisley Park studio on April 21, 2016.[AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File]

A stage adaption of Prince’s iconic film and score “Purple Rain” is currently in development, Broadway and tour producer Orin Wolf announced in a press release Monday.

The show will be based on the original film, which was released in 1984 and marked Prince’s film debut. It tells the story of a musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis music scene amid navigating a difficult home life, a budding romance and a rival band.

The film included many songs that became some of the most famous in Prince’s career, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” and the title song, “Purple Rain.”

The creative team for the show includes a book by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, and direction by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Additional details, including the rest of the creative team, casting and when and where the world premiere will happen will be announced in the coming month, the press release says.

A website for the production is up and running and people can sign up for an email list to get updates.