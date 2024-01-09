Stage adaption of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ film in development

A stage adaption of Prince’s iconic film and score “Purple Rain” is currently in development, Broadway and tour producer Orin Wolf announced in a press release Monday.

The show will be based on the original film, which was released in 1984 and marked Prince’s film debut. It tells the story of a musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis music scene amid navigating a difficult home life, a budding romance and a rival band.

The film included many songs that became some of the most famous in Prince’s career, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” and the title song, “Purple Rain.”

The creative team for the show includes a book by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, and direction by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Additional details, including the rest of the creative team, casting and when and where the world premiere will happen will be announced in the coming month, the press release says.

A website for the production is up and running and people can sign up for an email list to get updates.