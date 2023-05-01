Woodbury Animal Humane Society opens with limited services after canine influenza outbreak

The Animal Humane Society in Woodbury is resuming intake services as well as education and training programs after a canine influenza outbreak closed all three locations in the metro area in early April.

RELATED: Animal Humane Society temporarily closes all adoption center locations due to canine influenza

A news release from the Animal Humane Society said the Minnesota Board of Animal Health cleared the Woodbury location to reopen, adding that programs resumed Monday within the board’s guidelines.

All 70 animals at the site were taken to Golden Valley to complete their recovery and quarantine period. The Woodbury site was deep cleaned before the reopening, according to the news release.

RELATED: Dog-to-dog contact discouraged amid spread of canine influenza, health officials say

Services will be limited during the first week of May as staff prioritize surrenders that were rescheduled during the outbreak. New appointments will be accepted after the current backlog is dealt with.

The goal is to allow the Woodbury adoption center to open by Tuesday, May 9.

The Golden Valley and Coon Rapids adoption centers will remain closed until the dogs at those locations recover and are no longer contagious.

Guidance from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health on combating the spread of canine influenza can be found here.