Woman’s death at Waite Park apartment ruled homicide

The death of a Waite Park woman last month is now being investigated as a homicide, police said on Friday.

Andrea Cottew, 52, was found during a welfare check at her residence at Park Meadows Apartment Homes the morning of Feb. 6.

Police have not released any information on what led up to her death.

Anyone with knowledge of suspicious activity happening around 320 Park Meadows Drive is asked to call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281. To report a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301 or submit information online.