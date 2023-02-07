Police investigate woman’s death at Waite Park apartment

Police are asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a woman’s death in Waite Park.

According to the Waite Park Police Department, officers found 52-year-old Andrea Cottew dead during a welfare check Monday morning at her apartment on Park Meadows Drive.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy from the Midwest Medical Examiner, which will determine the cause and manner of her death.

In the meantime, anyone with knowledge of any suspicious activity happening around 320 Park Meadows Drive is asked to call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281. To report a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301 or submit information online.