Woman who assaulted multiple people with pizza and salsa receives stayed sentence

An Ogilvie woman was sentenced in Stearns County Court on Thursday afternoon after entering a Norgaard plea in connection with assaulting multiple people in October 2022.

Alyssa Marlys Holmberg, 34, received a 364-day sentence, which will be stayed for two years. She was also ordered to serve six days in jail, with credit for six days already served. She must also write letters of apology to the victims, a court official told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Holmberg was initially charged with one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of threats of violence, and two counts of fourth-degree assault. She accepted a Norgaard plea in July for one count of threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk.

On Oct. 8, 2022, officers from Waite Park Police were called to a building on the 200 block of 3rd Street South for a report of a person with a knife.

Court records show that officers found a woman — later identified as Holmberg — chasing a man and yelling at him. As officers tried to handcuff Holmberg, she started yelling racist comments and told two officers multiple times she would kill them.

Holmberg then kicked one of the officers in the knee so that the officer was knocked backward.

According to the complaint, people inside told them she had yelled racist comments at a man walking past her and threw a jar of salsa at him, hitting him in the back, before beginning to chase him.

Witnesses also said she went inside and threatened them, knocked over a child who was sitting on the floor, yelled racist comments, and threw pieces of pizza at people who were inside.

The witnesses told law enforcement they were scared of Holmberg. After Holmberg left and they locked the door, she returned and began pounding on their apartment door, the complaint stated.

