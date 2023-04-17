Woman sentenced to prison in connection to fatal Minneapolis filmed assault

A 17-year-old who was charged in connection to a deadly assault that killed a 19-year-old man will serve time in prison.

Court records show Qurionna Kanera Young was sentenced Friday to 103 months (just over eight and a half years) for one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Initially, Young was charged with second-degree murder but the charge was later amended.

In addition to serving time in prison, she must also pay more than $1,800 in restitution.

Her co-defendant, Emmanuel Davis, was sentenced last summer to serve 20 years in prison in connection to David’s murder.

Young and Davis were charged following the death of Jaegger David in March of 2022. In October, Young was ordered to stand trial as an adult.

According to a criminal complaint, police were notified that a video of David being brutally assaulted was posted to his Facebook page.

Officers reviewed the video, called local hospitals and learned that David had been found unconscious in an apartment building along the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue.

Surveillance video in the building showed that David entered the apartment earlier that night with Young. The video posted on Facebook then allegedly showed Davis brutally assaulting David while a girl was heard commenting in the background.

After he was arrested, Davis told police he hired his girlfriend, Young, to lure David to the apartment. She then filmed the assault.

