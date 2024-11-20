Woman recieves 25 years of probation in connection to 17-year-old’s overdose death

A woman convicted of third-degree murder in connection to a 17-year-old’s overdose death has been sentenced to a long term of probation.

19-year-old Kally Marie Martinsen was sentenced to 103 months, over 8 and a half years, in prison, which will be stayed for 25 years probation. She must also serve 364 days on work release or sentence to serve. She has gotten 267 days of credit.

Martinsen was 18 years old when she was charged with third-degree murder for her connection to the death of 17-year-old Violet Wickoren, who died of a fatal fentanyl overdose on December 30, 2023.

Charging documents stated that Wickoren’s father determined Cashapp payments were made to Martinsen from Wickoren’s phone for $75 and $100 the day she died.

Court documents also showed Martinsen called Wickoren twice during the night she passed away, and phone records showed she was in the area of Wickoren’s house for three minutes that same night.

Martinsen and a juvenile later talked over Facebook messages about police tactics such as breaking into phones and interview strategies. Reportedly this was the same day an investigator tried to contact both Martinsen and the juvenile.