18-year-old charged in connection with teen’s fatal fentanyl overdose

An Isanti woman was charged Thursday in connection with the fatal overdose of 17-year-old Violet Wickoren on Dec. 30.

18-year-old Kally Marie Martinsen was charged with third-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Isanti police were called to a home on Carlson Drive Southwest around 8:32 p.m. on Dec. 30 on a report of a 17-year-old not breathing.

When police asked Wickoren’s father about drug use, he pointed to a piece of crumpled aluminum foil on the bed with a straw, according to the criminal complaint.

Despite Narcan and first aid, Wickoren was pronounced deceased.

The Medical Examiner found that Wickoren died of acute fentanyl poisoning and that her blood also tested positive for THC.

According to court documents, Wickoren’s father told police that he reviewed his daughter’s bank account and found 2 Cashapp payments to Kally Martin. $75 had been paid to the account on Dec. 25 and $100 was sent on Dec. 30 — the day of Wickoren’s death.

Police were able to match the Kally Martin Facebook profile photo to a Minnesota DVS photo of Kally Marie Martinsen.

Court documents state that authorities got search warrants for both Wickoren’s and Martinsen’s cell phones.

Martinsen and a juvenile talked over Facebook messages about police tactics such as breaking into phones and interview strategies. This was the same day that an investigator tried to contact both Martinsen and the juvenile. The juvenile sent screenshots of her text messages with the investigator to Martinsen.

Police also noted that Martinsen called Wickoren twice on the night of her death, court documents state. Her phone records also show that she was in the area of Wickoren’s home for three minutes on Dec. 30 before driving to Coon Rapids.

Martinsen was charged via a warrant and is not currently in custody.