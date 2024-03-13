Woman receives stayed sentence, probation for 3-year-old son’s fentanyl overdose death

A 36-year-old Maplewood woman received a stayed sentence and probation for her 3-year-old son’s fatal fentanyl overdose.

Queenetta Jeanette McDaniel received a four-year prison sentence, which will be stayed for the duration of her four-year probation, according to court documents. She was also sentenced to serve 364 days in Dakota County Jail, but 268 days are stayed for six months, leaving her with 96 days left to serve. However, McDaniels has credit for 96 days already served.

According to Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena, the state requested over three years (41) months in prison, but Judge David Knutson sentenced McDaniels to probation.

“I’m disappointed in the court’s decision given the facts of this case,” Keena said. “Such a tragic and senseless death due to the negligence of Ms. McDaniel. My sincere condolences to Amier’s family and loved ones.”

Court records show McDaniel pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in July.

As previously reported, West St. Paul police were called to an apartment on a report of a child not breathing on Dec. 7, 2020. McDaniel said she and her son, Amier Isaac McDaniel, were asleep on the couch but when she got back from using the bathroom, Amier wasn’t breathing.

Amier was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators learned that a resident at the apartment McDaniels and Amier were staying at was suspected of selling drugs, including fentanyl. Officers ordered a blood draw on McDaniel after seeing indications that she may be on drugs, and she tested positive for fentanyl, according to court documents.

Amier’s blood also had a high concentration of fentanyl and his cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl toxicity.