Woman pleads guilty to charge stemming from fatal assault filmed, posted on social media

Court records show the woman who was charged in connection to a fatal Minneapolis assault last year has entered a guilty plea for her role.

Qurionna Kanera Young, 18, pleaded guilty Monday morning to one count of Aiding and Abetting first-degree Manslaughter.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Young was initially charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder in the death of 19-year-old Jaegger David. Young, who was charged at the age of 17, was tried as an adult.

RELATED: Minneapolis robbery victim dies at hospital weeks after assault

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for the morning of April 14. Prosecutors had previously said they would seek an upward sentencing departure if Young was convicted.

Emmanuel Davis, who was also charged in connection to David’s death, was sentenced last summer to 20 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, police were notified that a video of David being brutally assaulted was posted to his Facebook page.

RELATED: Charges: Man posted video on Facebook of himself beating victim who later died

Officers reviewed the video, called local hospitals, and learned that David had been found unconscious in an apartment building along the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue.

Surveillance video in the building showed David entering the apartment earlier that night with Young. The video posted on Facebook then allegedly showed Davis brutally assaulting David while a girl was heard commenting in the background.

After he was arrested, Davis told police he hired his girlfriend, Young, to lure David to the apartment. She then filmed the assault.