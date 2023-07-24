Woman pleads guilty in Bloomington crash that killed teenage pedestrian

Josh Skluzacek KSTP
Mikala Jean Ness (Hennepin County Jail)

An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to three criminal charges in connection to a crash early this year that killed a teenage pedestrian in Bloomington.

Court records show 27-year-old Mikala Jean Ness pleaded guilty to charges of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation on Monday.

RELATED: Driver charged in deadly Bloomington crash involving teenage pedestrian

Those charges stem from a crash near 78th Street and 12th Avenue on Jan. 27 that killed 17-year-old Donald Earl Gayton Jr. and seriously hurt the teen’s 14-year-old sister.

According to court documents, Ness later told police she was coming from a holiday party and, when asked about hitting the pedestrians, said, “I feel like I did, but I don’t know.”

A witness told officers the vehicle that hit Gayton and the other teen was going at a high rate of speed. Ness was arrested after her vehicle crashed into a median near Mall of America and she allegedly told someone at that scene that she hit two people, a criminal complaint states.

The criminal vehicular homicide charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Her sentencing is set for Sept. 21.