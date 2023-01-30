Teenage boy dies after pedestrian-involved crash in Bloomington; driver charged

One of the two teenagers hit by a vehicle Friday night in Bloomington has died and the driver has now been charged.

Bloomington police say they were told Sunday that 17-year-old Donald Earl Gayton Jr. died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. Friday near 78th Street and 12th Avenue. First responders found Gayton and a 14-year-old girl lying in the roadway. They were taken to a hospital, with Gayton’s injuries classified as “critical” and the girl’s as “severe.”

The driver of the suspect vehicle, who police identified as 27-year-old Mikala Jean Ness, was arrested. She was formally charged Monday afternoon with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation.

Court documents state that a witness told police she was driving east on 78th Street when a Toyota Corolla traveling at a high rate of speed passed her and she heard a loud thud and saw one of the victims fly through the air. The witness added that she pulled over and tried to slow other vehicles down, then saw Gayton unconscious and bleeding substantially from around his head.

At the scene, police found a plastic part of Ness’ car, which had the license plate attached and allowed officers to track her down.

Before officers even arrived at the scene, they also learned that the suspect car had crashed into the median off of Killebrew Drive, near Mall of America. The caller who reported that crash said he saw it happen and the driver then came up to his vehicle and he let her inside to stay warm. While sitting there, she confessed to hitting two people and killing someone, the criminal complaint states.

When officers responded to the Killebrew Drive crash scene, they noted it appeared the car had gone just south of the stop light, jumped a median and then crossed three more lanes before stopping on a hill. Ness told police she was coming from a holiday party but couldn’t remember where.

When asked about hitting the pedestrians, the complaint states she responded, “I feel like I did but I don’t know.” She then failed field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed her blood-alcohol content at 0.13.

Officers later went to the hospital to talk to the victims, and the girl said they had walked from an apartment to the Walmart nearby, bought some candy and were headed back to the apartment at the time. She added that the sidewalk was covered by snow so they were walking on the side of the road and had just decided to cross the street when they were struck, the complaint states.

The superintendent of Richfield Public Schools, where the teens are students, sent a statement to families Monday regarding the incident and also said a vigil was planned for 5 p.m. Monday at the scene of the crash.

“The family would like everyone to know that they are invited to attend this event and, if you choose, bring royal blue balloons to honor Donald Jr. and his family,” Superintendent Steven Unowsky’s letter said in part.

As of Monday, the girl was in stable condition.

Ness is scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, criminal vehicular homicide carries up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine while criminal vehicular operation carries up to a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.