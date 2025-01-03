Woman, infant from Minneapolis dead in Kansas crash; several others seriously injured

A woman and infant from Minnesota are dead, and several others are seriously injured after a crash in Kansas early Thursday morning.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, a Chevy Express full-size van and trailer it was pulling were overturned in the southbound lanes of I-35 in Sumner County when a Jeep Grand Cherokee tried to avoid the vehicle but hit it at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

There were nine total people in the van with eight of them being from Minnesota and the ninth person listed with an unknown state of residence.

Two of the people in the van who were both from Minneapolis — 58-year-old Ernestina Eumana-Alvarez and an infant identified as Christian Gutierrez — were killed in the crash.

In addition, authorities say five people in the van suffered serious injuries, and two people, one of them being a 1-year-old boy, had minor injuries.

All three people in the Jeep suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.