Woman gets probation for St. Paul apartment arson

A woman has been sentenced to probation in connection to the arson of a St. Paul apartment complex that left dozens of people displaced last year.

Wednesday, 29-year-old Daniesha Marie Savage-McComb was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in jail but had that sentence stayed for five years. Instead, she’ll spend the next five years on supervised probation. She previously spent 38 days in jail.

The arson happened on Feb. 8, 2022, in the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West after officers responded to a reported domestic incident. However, when officers arrived, they found the caller’s apartment on fire.

The fire spread and led to 42 units at the complex being condemned. One person also had to be rescued from a third-floor balcony but nobody was seriously injured.

Savage-McComb told officers she’d been struggling with her mental health and lit a disposable face mask on fire before placing it on a bed and splashing alcohol on it. She added that she tried to put the fire out but it spread too quickly.