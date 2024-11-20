Woman gets 150 days, probation after child hospitalized for drug exposure in Aitkin County

A woman was sentenced Tuesday in connection with an incident in Aitkin County that led to a child being hospitalized for drug exposure.

Shannon Lee Eagle, 47, was convicted of one count of second-degree drug possession and one count of child endangerment due to the presence of a controlled substance.

For the drug possession charge, Eagle was sentenced to four years in prison, but that will be stayed for the duration of her five-year probation. She will also spend 150 days in jail with credit for 20 days already served.

For the child endangerment charge, Eagle was sentenced to serve 364 days in jail with 344 days being stayed for the duration of her two years of probation. That leave her with 20 days left, but she has credit for 20 days already served.

The two sentences will be served at the same time.

As previously reported, a 2-year-old was brought to the hospital after being exposed to a controlled substance. The child had become unresponsive after the drug exposure and was given Narcan.