Child in hospital in Aitkin County following exposure to controlled substance

A two-year-old is in the hospital after the child was exposed to a controlled substance on Friday.

According to a press release from the Aiktin County Sheriff’s Office, early Friday morning family members took a two-year-old from a home after the child became unresponsive and called 911 from a vehicle near Garrison.

An ambulance from Crosby responded and paramedics give the child CPR and naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, for opioid overdoses.

The child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, the press release says.

Later Friday, authorities arrested three people after drug task forces from multiple areas executed a search warrant at 20741 Pike Avenue in Aikin.

Officials say when they entered the home they found other children in the home including a different two-year-old in a crib near a plate of crushed fentanyl with a ceiling fan running above them.

Five juveniles from the home were taken into protective custody and a protective hold was placed on the two-year-old in the the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

31-year-old Cody Hunter Sam, 27-year-old Yolanda Eagle Armendariz and 47-year-old Shannon Eagle Armendariz were arrested at the home in relation to things found inside the home, which included 304 fentanyl pills and several grams of crushed fentanyl powder and the child located near it.

The investigation into the two-year-old taken to the hospital is ongoing. No arrests have been made in that incident yet, but the sheriff’s office says the pending investigation should lead to an arrest soon.