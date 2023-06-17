Woman found dead in lake in front of home in Crow Wing County identified

The woman who was found dead in a lake in front of her Crosslake home on Wednesday has been identified as 73-year-old Susan Ann Mezzenga, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported, around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities were called to the east shore of Cross Lake on a report of a woman’s body floating in the water. Mezzenga was found within feet of the shoreline in front of her home, authorities said.

RELATED: Woman found dead on lake in front of Crosslake home

Law enforcement officials do not suspect foul play at this time. Mezzenga lives alone, and nobody witnessed her death.

Her body was brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and authorities said Mezzenga’s probable cause of death is freshwater drowning.

Investigators have processed the scene for evidence, and the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Crosslake Police and Fire departments.