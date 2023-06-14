Woman found dead on lake in front of Crosslake home

A woman was found dead on Cross Lake in Crow Wing County on Wednesday morning, police say.

At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from Crow Wing County and officers from Crosslake found a woman floating face-down in the water on the east shore of the lake. Officials say she was feet from the shoreline in front of her Crosslake home.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office says. However, no additional details have been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled.