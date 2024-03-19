Woman facing 4 felony charges in connection with Red Lake child abduction

A Red Lake woman is facing four felony charges in connection with a child abduction that led to an Amber Alert last week.

Jennifer Marie Stately, 35, was charged with third-degree assault on a victim under 4 years old, child torture, malicious punishment of a child, and neglect of a child.

On Friday at around 9:24 p.m., the Todd County Sheriff’s Dispatch alerted law enforcement to a vehicle that was the subject of an Amber Alert being found in Todd County on Highway 71.

According to court documents, when authorities located the vehicle, Stately and a child younger than 4 years old were found inside.

Law enforcement noticed the child had scabs covering his face and entire body, with open sores covering 95% of his face. They also noted that he had a strong smell of body odor, as if he hadn’t been washed or changed in days.

Court records state that the boy’s blue T-shirt was also dirty with what appeared to be “skin cells and crumb-like material.” Officials say that he was not wearing socks, but had on moccasins that were too big for him.

The boy’s feet were also full of scabs which caused him to not want to stand up due to the pain, the complaint states.

He was brought to Long Prairie Hospital for further evaluation and revealed that he had multiple open sores and lesions. Court documents revealed that his larger teeth were rotten and that he could hardly eat or drink anything because of the pain.

Hospital staff concluded that the wounds on his body could possibly be from a burn from chemicals or a heat source.

Stately was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and endangerment, malicious punishment, torture and assault. She was then brought to the Todd County Detention Center.

An additional investigation is currently ongoing.