BCA: Amber Alert issued for missing Red Lake child

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says an Amber Alert has been issued for a child reportedly abducted in northern Minnesota.

According to the BCA, the Red Lake Tribal Police Department is searching for Ethan Stately, a 3-year-old boy who was reported abducted.

Police say Ethan is Native American, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Red Lake Tribal Police are also searching for 36-year-old Jennifer Marie Stately in connection to the abduction. She is described as 5’6″, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police have not detailed the relationship between Ethan and Jennifer.

Police say Jennifer was last seen driving a 2012 Black Chevy Equinox with a Red Lake Tribal license plate number 33509.

Anyone with information about either Jennifer or Ethan is asked to call the Red Lake Tribal Police Department at (218) 679-3313 or call 911. Police stress that anyone who sees them contact police immediately and not take any other action.