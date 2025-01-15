Woman, dog killed in Minneapolis apartment fire

The Minneapolis Fire Department said a woman and a dog were killed in a fire Tuesday night, marking the city’s first fire fatality of 2025.

According to the fire department, crews arrived at 1007 19th Avenue Northeast around 6:32 p.m. for an apartment with heavy smoke coming from its second floor.

Fire crews forced entry to check for fire and began searches in the building for the source of the smoke.

During their search, heavy black smoke was seen coming from a second-floor unit; later fire crews found a smoldering couch fire, which was extinguished.

Also, during their search, fire crews found an adult woman and a dog unconscious on the floor in a residential unit.

Both the woman and the dog were taken from the building and had CPR performed. However, both were declared dead at the scene.

Minneapolis Fire said the death is the first fire fatality of 2025 for the city.

The identity of the woman, as well as the cause of the fire, was not stated by the department.