Woman dies in hospital after crash with garbage truck in Minnetonka

A 78-year-old woman has died following a crash with a garbage truck in Minnetonka Monday afternoon, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Colleen Marie Lamberton of Maple Grove was brought to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash and later died, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. Her cause of death was listed as “complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to vehicle collision.”

According to Minnetonka police, Lamberton’s car and the garbage truck crashed at the intersection of Plymouth Road and Arthur Street. Authorities are not sure what led up to the crash.

RELATED: Crash involving garbage truck in Minnetonka leaves driver seriously injured

The garbage truck rolled onto its side during the crash, but the driver sustained only minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.