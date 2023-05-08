Crash involving garbage truck in Minnetonka leaves driver seriously injured

Police say a crash involving a car and a garbage truck Monday afternoon left one driver with serious injuries.

According to the Minnetonka Police Department, the crash at the intersection of Plymouth Road and Arthur Street caused the garbage truck to roll on its side. It’s unclear how the car and garbage truck collided.

The driver of the car was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the garbage truck only suffered minor injuries and did not require an ambulance.

Plymouth Road remains closed as Minnetonka police investigate the crash.