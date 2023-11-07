Woman dies after crash in St. Cloud

A week after a crash in St. Cloud, authorities have announced that one of the drivers has died.

Tuesday, the St. Cloud Police Department confirmed that 57-year-old Jeanette Sand died from the injuries she suffered in an Oct. 30 crash.

It happened at around 7:50 a.m. on County Road 75 near Glenn Carlson Drive.

Police say further investigation shows Sand was waiting to turn from County Road 75 onto Glenn Carlson Road when she pulled out in front of a Chevrolet Silverado.

She was taken to a hospital but later died. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and isn’t expected to be charged, police said.