2-vehicle crash in St. Cloud leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

One woman has life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in St. Cloud on Monday morning.

According to St. Cloud Police, officers responded to the intersection of County Road 75 and Glen Carlson Drive at 7:52 a.m. for a crash between a truck and a car.

The car — a Toyota Camry — was going west on County Road 75 and tried to make a left turn when the truck — a Chevrolet Silverado — hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities state that witnesses provided medical aid until emergency personnel arrived.

The 29-year-old man from St. Cloud driving the Silverado suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Camry, a 57-year-old woman from Kimball, suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the accident reconstruction.