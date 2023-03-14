Woman arrested in St. Paul said fight led to fatal stabbing

A woman facing murder charges is claiming a fight led to her fatally stabbing a man in St. Paul Saturday night.

The criminal complaint states 51-year-old Jacquelyn Oliva Vann was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 55-year-old Pierre Scott Glass.

St. Paul police responded to a report of a stabbing just before 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street.

The victim, later identified as Glass, was down on the ground outside of his truck with a stab wound in his chest. Court documents state he told police two males tried to rob him.

Glass later died after he was taken to the hospital.

Police also spoke to the victim’s ex-wife, who said she got a call from Glass about half an hour earlier. Glass reportedly said to her “She stabbed me,” “I’m leaving the house,” and “I’m bleeding.” She later clarified that Glass said his girlfriend “Jackie”, later identified as Vann, had stabbed him.

Court documents state Vann’s son spoke to investigators. He said Glass and Vann were in a relationship for about 10 years and described them both as alcoholics. He added that the two “bickered” but never appeared to be violent toward one another.

The son said he got home around 5:30 that night, and that Glass was just leaving to get food. The son then left at about 6 p.m. and said he passed Glass who was heading back toward the house. Just before 6:40 p.m., the son said that he got a text from Glass that described an altercation. According to the complaint, the message read as follows:

“She drunk and call me a couple b——- and slapped me, so I slapped her back she rusted me and I

stepped to the side and her stupid a– fell I did to much for her to act like that way with me. Then said you will fight me [laughing emoji].”

The son then tried to call Glass back, but the call went to voicemail. He came home later that night and asked his mother what happened, and she said she didn’t remember because they had been drinking. The son went to bed, and his mother woke him up at about 11 p.m. to tell him that “P is dead.”

Court documents state Vann agreed to speak to police, and officers went to her home to provide a police escort. Arriving officers then saw drops of blood on the ground in the snow, leading up to the door and inside the entryway to the home.

Vann initially stated she didn’t have any physical altercation with Glass, and that she had no contact with him after he left to get food.

The complaint goes on to say Vann was confronted with cell phone data showing multiple messages between her and Glass from about 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. She then said that if she did text Glass after he left, she deleted those texts.

Vann then changed her story, according to court documents. She said they had an argument, Glass left and that she locked the door. Glass had a key and then let himself in when he returned. Vann said that Glass then pushed her head into a radiator and then she “grabbed something” and swung at him. She said she did not know she had stabbed him, or what she used to stab him. Vann added that she began getting messages at about 11 p.m. that Glass was dead.

Court documents state that investigators saw scratches on Vann’s nose, lips and inside her mouth. She also had a bruise on her left shoulder and a chipped tooth.

Investigators also got a recording of a conversation from the brother of the victim, identified as WJ, who called Vann about his brother’s death. Vann reportedly said they were fighting about “nothing… as usual.” WJ then asked if things got physical, to which Vann responded “just a little bit. I got a… you know knot on my head, swollen lip and whatever. Which is unusual because he ain’t never put hands on me before.”

The complaint states that Vann said they were “tussling” and that everything was a blur. She also claimed to have a rock in her hand when Glass pushed her down. WJ then asked during the conversation “So are you saying that you are a battered woman, and you finally killed your oppressor?” Vann then replied, “No, no! No, no, I’m not a battered woman. We got into it. We got into it, and we NEVER fought like this before.”

Vann is scheduled to make her first court appearance Wednesday morning.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.