Woman in custody after man fatally stabbed in St. Paul

UPDATE 5:45 p.m. 3/12/23: St. Paul police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the woman in custody, Jacquelyn Olivia Vann, and the man she is accused of fatally stabbing were in a relationship.

Investigators believe the stabbing was the result of an altercation between the two at Vann’s home.

Early police information indicates the man then left the Dayton Avenue crime scene on his own before being discovered by responding officers several blocks away.

Investigators are working to gather more information about Saturday night’s events but are not looking to arrest anyone else in connection to the stabbing.

INITIAL REPORT 5 p.m. 3/12/23: St. Paul police on Sunday arrested a woman in connection to a man’s stabbing death the night before, according to a press release from the City of St. Paul.

The City said officers went to the intersection of Marshall and Arundel avenues around 7:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest sitting next to his vehicle.

The man, who has not yet been named, died in the hospital.

Investigators then found what the City identified as the crime scene Sunday at a home several blocks away on Dayton Avenue.

Authorities have arrested 51-year-old Jacquelyn Olivia Vann of St. Paul “on suspicion of murder” in connection to the man’s death, the City said. She awaits formal charges in the Ramsey County Jail.

Police did not immediately release details about the assault or any possible evidence leading to Vann’s arrest.

