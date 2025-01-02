Woman arrested for keeping dogs inside vehicle trunk in freezing temperatures

A woman has been arrested after reportedly leaving two dogs inside a vehicle’s trunk in November.

22-year-old Isabella Marie May faces a misdemeanor charge of mistreatment of animals, which carries a 90-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine.

According to court documents, on Nov. 29, the Centennial Lakes Police Department received a tip about dogs inside the trunk of a vehicle in the city of Circle Pines.

Police arrived at Village Parkway and found a vehicle that matched the tip’s description and heard sounds from inside.

At the time, the air temperature was 17 degrees, and frost was on the vehicle’s windows, according to court documents.

While investigating, the officer was approached by May, who said the vehicle had belonged to her child’s father and that she had parked it in its current location.

She also reportedly told police that she knew the dogs were inside the vehicle, stating she could not take them inside due to her not being allowed to have animals inside her residence and was keeping them in the car.

Officers said two dogs were inside the trunk and noted there was no food or water for them.