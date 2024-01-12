Wolves Karl-Anthony Towns shouts out St. Paul city council during Thursday interview

Karl-Anthony Towns gave a special shoutout to the newly-elected city council of Minnesota’s capital city on Thursday.

During an interview with the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, KAT asked the host if he could give a shoutout.

“If you don’t mind, if I could give a shoutout, we had some big news here,” said Towns. “Shoutout to the newly seated, historic St. Paul city council. It’s all women, it’s the youngest council as well, and it’s the most racially diverse council of all time here in the city, in St. Paul. It’s really, really cool… I’m really excited to see with that diversity how can we affect change here in St. Paul.”

Councilmember Mitra Jalali posted a clip of the show on X, formerly known as Twitter, and thanked KAT for the shoutout.

A Karl-Anthony Towns shout-out😩😭🔥 THANK YOU @KarlTowns we’ll do our best to make Saint Paul proud! pic.twitter.com/Bdz9XWi0QD — Mitra Jalali ⚡️ميترا (@mitrajunjalali) January 12, 2024

KAT also posted a video on X of the full interview.

