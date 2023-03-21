Wisconsin’s free COVID-19 testing sites to close April 15

Wisconsin is wrapping up free in-person COVID-19 testing more than three years since the pandemic took hold in the U.S., the state’s Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

The Community Testing Support Program has provided tests across Wisconsin since 2021 and will end on April 15.

The DHS said people can continue to order from the remaining supplies of free at-home tests through the state’s Say Yes! Covid Test Program and the federal government’s free at-home test program.

Beyond that, Wisconsinites will have to search for appointments or walk-in tests on their own. At-home tests may also be available for various prices at retail stores or through health insurance plans.

The DHS noted there is a chance tribal communities will continue free testing programs but did not provide further details.

Minnesota’s free in-person testing sites closed at the end of January.

