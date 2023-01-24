Remaining 4 state-run, free COVID-19 testing sites to close at end of week

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said that four COVID-19 testing sites will be closing by the end of the week, ending the remaining large-scale free testing locations provided by the state.

The St. Paul Midway site’s last day of service is Friday, Jan. 27. The next day the Duluth site has its final day, and Sunday is the last day the testing sites at Brooklyn Park and the airport will be open.

These sites have been open for nearly three years in most cases.

“We are extremely grateful for all of the partners, staff and contractors who worked to make these state-run testing sites a cornerstone of Minnesota’s nation-leading response to COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham, in a press release.

Minnesotans are able to get free at-home, rapid tests through the state, which is sending out the final round of free tests.

Residents needing COVID-19 testing after the sites close can find other testing options at pharmacies, clinics, and other healthcare settings using the state’s online ‘Find Testing Location‘ tool.

Despite test-to-treat sites closing, the state will continue to provide a telehealth test-to-treat option for people if they positive for COVID-19 on any test via Cue Health. The service, including consult to and possible medication, is free for Minnesotans.

Three small, free COVID-19 testing sites run by the state’s COVID Community Coordinators will remain open.