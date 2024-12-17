Wisconsin DOJ: Man armed with a knife shot by police in Burnett County, investigation underway

Authorities at the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) say one person is in the hospital after he was shot in Burnett County late Monday afternoon by a member of a law enforcement agency.

According to the state, members of the St. Croix Tribal Police Department were called to the 24000 block of Eagle Feather Drive in the Town of Webster shortly before 6 p.m. Monday for a domestic incident.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a knife, and the DOJ says one officer shot the man, who was then flown to a Minnesota hospital. While authorities confirmed the male was an adult, they haven’t provided his exact age, or any details on his injuries and condition.

No one else was injured. Authorities add body cameras were worn by the involved officers.

However, while the DOJ says involved officers are on administrative leave, there is no word on exactly how many officers are on leave. The agency says all involved law enforcement are cooperating with the DCI.

Once the investigation is done, the DCI says it will send its findings to the Burnett County District Attorney’s Office.