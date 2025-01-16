Wisconsin DHS confirms 1st pediatric flu death of 2024-25 season

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday confirmed the state’s first pediatric influenza-related death of the 2024-25 season.

DHS added there have been 16 pediatric flu deaths this season nationwide.

According to the DHS Respiratory Illness Data Snapshot website, respiratory illness activity was reported as “high” for the week ending on Jan. 4.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, there have been no pediatric flu deaths so far this season, according to a recent report from MDH.

Minnesota also had a “high” flu level for the week ending Jan. 4.