Wisconsin deputies rescue giant snake from roof of home

Some deputies in western Wisconsin got quite the surprise when they were called to help retrieve a pet that escaped onto the roof of a home.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a home in Chetek after a snake reportedly got out of the house and onto the roof.

When they arrived, the deputies learned it wasn’t just a big snake — it was a BIG snake.

Still, deputies used some tools and were able to retrieve the pet.

“We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT…. we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters,” the department wrote on social media.

It comes two months after deputies in Portage County, located more in the central part of the state, helped get a bobcat out of a car.

