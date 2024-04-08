Wisconsin deputies ‘greatly troubled’ by sheriff’s conduct

Wisconsin’s largest law enforcement group has issued a statement on behalf of its Chippewa County deputies, saying they’re “greatly troubled” by the sheriff’s conduct and embarrassed by the entire situation.

The Chippewa County Deputy Sheriff’s Association (CCDSA) released its statement Monday through the Wisconsin Professional Police Association regarding Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes, WQOW reports.

Hakes was accused last year of sending inappropriate text messages to a female employee, conducting personal business at work and possibly violating county policies, which led to an investigation.

While authorities said there wasn’t enough evidence to determine Hakes did anything that warranted criminal charges, the county board cast a vote of no confidence in Hakes back in February.

In its statement, CCDSA says its members have been asked about the situation many times since it all started but “resisted engaging in those discussions,” calling it a “significant distraction.” The group added that the situation “casts and unfair and embarrassing shadow on the deputies that have sworn to uphold their oath to protect and serve the public.”

Following the investigation, CCDSA says its members “feel compelled to publicly express that we are greatly troubled by Sheriff Hakes’ conduct and the impact that his actions have had on our agency” and they want to make clear that his conduct doesn’t reflect others in the agency.

“Though we recognize our obligation to work with Sheriff Hakes as our superior, we cannot condone his actions,” the group said. “The dedicated men and women of the CCDSA are deeply committed to keeping our county a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Hakes also released a statement on Monday, touting the environment he’s helped create at the agency and the results it’s producing.

“The union representatives of the Sheriff’s Office have issued a statement, and I respect their First Amendment rights. During my time as Sheriff, I’ve worked to create a culture of transparency where employees feel free to express their opinion and feel like an integral part of the team,” Hakes said. “Change is hard and is often met with resistance, but these changes have yielded positive results. In a time where other agencies are struggling to recruit, our office is fully staffed among the divisions represented by the union. I look forward to putting the past behind us and working to meet the public safety needs of the people of Chippewa County.”