Chippewa County, Wisconsin, board: ‘No confidence’ in sheriff’s leadership

The majority of the Chippewa County, Wisconsin, Board of Supervisors cast a vote of no confidence in Sheriff Travis Hakes’ leadership.

The board spent more than four hours in closed session Tuesday night before coming out to take that vote, 19-1.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board also announced the final findings of an investigation into Sheriff Hakes were complete and would be sent to the district attorney.

“I come to work each day to do the best job I can — I focus on the public safety needs of the residents of Chippewa County,” Sheriff Hakes said.

Hakes told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he had yet to review the final report.

“I’m 100% confident I didn’t do anything criminal; I don’t know what I’m accused of,” Hakes said.

The report hasn’t been released publicly since it’s being reviewed by the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office.

The Chippewa County Board of Supervisors was working on a statement Wednesday regarding the board’s actions, according to members.

Back in the fall, the county board hired an outside firm to investigate the sheriff over allegations of misconduct — including text messages to a female employee, conducting personal business at work and possible violations of county policies.

At the time, Hakes denied the allegations mentioned in the investigation.

Back in October, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell wrote, “there was insufficient evidence, at this point, to make a determination that criminal charges are warranted.”

Even after the district attorney’s letter, the board-authorized investigation continued, with it officially ending on Tuesday, based on comments made at the meeting.

In the meantime, the sheriff said he’s committed to the community.

“I am not going to resign or step down,” Hakes said. “I’m going to do what I can to rebuild anything that has been damaged.”