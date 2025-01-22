Winter weather got you down? You can now dream of warmer temperatures and make plans for annual Kickoff to Summer at the Fair

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair announced the dates of its fifth annual Kickoff to Summer at the Fair event.

People will be able to enjoy a sampling of fair food, entertainment and shopping May 22-25, Thursday through Sunday.

In 2025, nearly 40 vendors will be selling food and drinks with more than 20 merchants to shop. Music and other entertainment is free with admission. The Giant Slide will be open for paid rides, and there will also be yard game and history tours.

Parking to the event is free with paid admission. Attendance is limited each day. Tickets and additional details about the four-day event will be available in early April.

The fair recommends that people sign up for the e-newsletter to be among the first to know details for the Kickoff to Summer at the fair.