Winter Carnival Grande Day Parade moving to Grand Avenue for 2025

St. Paul’s Winter Carnival announced that their annual King Boreas Grande Day Parade will take place along Grand Avenue this year.

The parade, always on the first Saturday of the event, will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, between Dale and Lexington on Grand Avenue.

This is the first time in the history of the 139-year-old Winter Carnival celebration that the parade will be on Grand Avenue.

The 2025 Winter Carnival is happening Jan. 23-Feb. 2.

Grand Avenue has seen a number of business closures on the street over the last few years.

RELATED: St. Paul’s Grand Avenue is struggling, but it could learn from 50th & France in Edina

“We are so excited to be partnering with the St. Paul Winter Carnival and bringing the beloved Grande Day Parade to Grand Avenue,” says Grand Avenue Business Association President Chris Jensen. “We can’t wait for January 25th to get here as we know the businesses on Grand Ave and the entire community will enjoy celebrating the treasured tradition of Winter Carnival’s Grande Day Parade.”

RELATED: After more than 3 decades, St. Paul’s Tavern on Grand to close | Task force formed to address Grand Avenue business closings